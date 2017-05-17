 

Booze Battles

May 17, 2017 Food+Drink » Booze Battles

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Six Penn Kitchen vs. Club Café 

We test a pair of amaretto sours

By
CP PHOTOS BY CELINE ROBERTS
  • CP photos by Celine Roberts

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.

Six Penn Kitchen

146 Sixth Ave., Downtown

Drink: Oranchia Glad

Ingredients: Deep Eddy Orange vodka, amaretto, orange and sour-cherry compote, chia seeds

Our take: This even-boozier take on an amaretto sour ends up candy-sweet. Tart from the compote, but not truly sour, this drink is for those who have more mild palates. The compote by itself is tasty enough to eat with a spoon.   

Vs.

Club Café

56 S.12th St. South Side

Drink: Apricot Amaretto Sour

Ingredients: Amaretto Disaronno, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, cherry

Our take: This sour is a bright, balanced summer sipper that is high on citrus notes and drinkability. The apricot liqueur warms the palate, without overdoing the sweetness that some fruit liqueurs can add. The amaretto brings roundness to fill out the cocktail, so it goes down smoothly.


