 

Booze Battles

May 03, 2017

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Piper’s Pub vs. Grapperia 

Mixing spirits and coffee into kicky cocktails

click to enlarge CP PHOTOS BY CELINE ROBERTS
  • CP photos by Celine Roberts

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle.

Piper’s Pub

1828 E. Carson St., South Side

Drink: Good Morning & Good Night

Ingredients: Maggie’s Farm La Revuelta dark rum, Bulleit rye whiskey, chocolate bitters, allspice dram, cold-brew coffee

Our take: The aroma of freshly brewed coffee hits the nose first, followed by the nutty taste of rum and allspice. The result is spicy, but not hot, with a slight bitterness from the chocolate bitters to round out the sweeter flavors. 

Grapperia

3801 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Drink: Chopped and Brewed

Ingredients: Maggie’s Farm spiced rum, elderflower spirit, Aztec chocolate bitters, espresso

Our take: This drink is for those who like a bitter drink with just a touch of sweetness and cream (here, crema on the espresso). It’s a coffee-drinker’s dream, with caramel notes on the nose and nutty flavors throughout.


