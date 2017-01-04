Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Paris 66 Bistro vs. Casbah Mediterranean Kitchen & Wine Bar 

click to enlarge CP photos by Celine Roberts

The Drink: French 75



Paris 66 Bistro

6018 Centre Ave., East Liberty

Drink: French 75



Ingredients: Champagne, gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, lemon-peel garnish

Our take: Simple, straightforward and classic, this deliciously tart and refreshing cocktail is a good zing for the palate. The carbonation creates texture, and this seemingly light drink packs an alcoholic punch.

Vs.



Casbah Mediterranean Kitchen & Wine Bar

229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside

Drink: Spanish 75



Ingredients: Mahon gin, Meyer lemon, Cava brut rosé

Our take: This twist on the classic recipe adds some depth and dryness to an already crisp cocktail. The tiny bubbles of the rosé are lightly effervescent, and the rosé adds some rounder flavors than the classic choice of champagne. Citrus notes linger on the finish.