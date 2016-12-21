Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Miracle on Liberty vs. Acacia 

click to enlarge CP photos by Celine Roberts

The Drink: Eggnog



Miracle on Liberty

539 Liberty Ave., Downtown

Drink: Jingle Ball Nog

Ingredients: Brown-butter-fat-washed cognac, Amontillado sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, nutmeg

Our take: This infinitely quaffable nog brings an immense amount of richness without being texturally heavy. The sherry warms up the cognac, highlighted by the spice of nutmeg. Almond milk lightens the texture, while the cream and egg provide decadence.

Vs.



Acacia

2108 E. Carson St., Southside

Drink: Eggnog

Ingredients: Gold rum, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and lime zest

Our take: This eggnog is particularly reminiscent of childhood Christmases, because it tastes like biting into one of those chocolate oranges that my grandparents used to give me. The warm spices of cinnamon and nutmeg are present but subtle, and texture is creamy and thick enough to make one feel warm throughout the evening.