Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Miracle on Liberty vs. Acacia 

The Drink: Eggnog
539 Liberty Ave., Downtown
Drink: Jingle Ball Nog
Ingredients: Brown-butter-fat-washed cognac, Amontillado sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, nutmeg
Our take: This infinitely quaffable nog brings an immense amount of richness without being texturally heavy. The sherry warms up the cognac, highlighted by the spice of nutmeg. Almond milk lightens the texture, while the cream and egg provide decadence.
Vs.
Acacia
2108 E. Carson St., Southside
Drink: Eggnog
Ingredients: Gold rum, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and lime zest
Our take: This eggnog is particularly reminiscent of childhood Christmases, because it tastes like biting into one of those chocolate oranges that my grandparents used to give me. The warm spices of cinnamon and nutmeg are present but subtle, and texture is creamy and thick enough to make one feel warm throughout the evening.
