February 15, 2017

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Girasole vs. Bites & Brews 

Two bars return to a ’90s classic, the Cosmopolitan

click to enlarge CP PHOTOS BY CELINE ROBERTS
  • CP photos by Celine Roberts

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle.

 drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.

Girasole

733 Walnut St., Shadyside

Drink: Girasole Cosmopolitan

Ingredients: Vodka, triple sec, lime, Aperol, lemon twist

Our take: The Aperol gave this vodka-based classic a bitter kick and pleasant rosy hue. The lemon twist brought a slightly sour, citrus note that played nicely with the Aperol, leaving the sweet first sip with a bitter finish. 

Bites & Brews

5750 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside

Drink: Pomegranate Cosmo

Ingredients: Pomegranate vodka, triple sec, sours, cranberry juice, lime wedge

Our take: This cocktail has a lovely tart lift throughout, starting with the pomegranate vodka and ending with lime notes. Smooth, palatable and without heat, this is the way a vodka cocktail should be. Squeeze the lime in — you won’t regret it.


