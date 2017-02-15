Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Girasole vs. Bites & Brews 

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both
drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.
733 Walnut St., Shadyside
Drink: Girasole Cosmopolitan
Ingredients: Vodka, triple sec, lime, Aperol, lemon twist
Our take: The Aperol gave this vodka-based classic a bitter kick and pleasant rosy hue. The lemon twist brought a slightly sour, citrus note that played nicely with the Aperol, leaving the sweet first sip with a bitter finish.
Vs.
Bites & Brews
5750 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
Drink: Pomegranate Cosmo
Ingredients: Pomegranate vodka, triple sec, sours, cranberry juice, lime wedge
Our take: This cocktail has a lovely tart lift throughout, starting with the pomegranate vodka and ending with lime notes. Smooth, palatable and without heat, this is the way a vodka cocktail should be. Squeeze the lime in — you won’t regret it.
Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.
Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.Powered by ZipRecruiter