 

Booze Battles

December 28, 2016 Food+Drink » Booze Battles

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Butterjoint and Dish Osteria 

Black Manhattan

By
click to enlarge CP PHOTOS BY CELINE ROBERTS
  • CP photos by Celine Roberts

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste them both and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com

The Drink: Black Manhattan

Butterjoint

214 N. Craig St., Oakland
Drink: Black Manhattan

Ingredients: George Dickel rye, Amaro Averna, black walnut bitters 

Our take: This cocktail blends the rich flavors of caramel from the Averna for a sweet, while also slightly bitter and salty, delight. Rye subs for bourbon as a more subtle base for the drink and adds some medicinal notes.

Vs.

Dish Osteria

128 S. 17th St., South Side
Drink: Black Manhattan

Ingredients: Buffalo Trace bourbon, Amaro Averna, Angostura Bitters

Our take: The notes of slight bitterness from the Averna balance nicely with the sweetness of the bourbon. In combination with the bitters, the result is vaguely nutty. This cocktail is smooth and warming all the way down. 


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

More Booze Battles »

Speaking of...

Latest in Booze Battles

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

© 2016 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising