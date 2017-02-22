Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Blue Dust vs. Round Corner Cantina 

click to enlarge CP photos by Celine Roberts

Blue Dust

601 Amity St., Homestead

Drink: Chai White Russian

Ingredients: House-infused chai vodka, Kahlua, cream

Our take: Cardamom and clove add warmth to this creamy, mild classic. The spices bring out the coffee flavors in the Kahlua. Best served ice-cold but undiluted, this drink is almost too easy of a sipper.

vs.



Murray Avenue Grill

: White Russian

1720 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill

Ingredients: Vodka, Kahlua, heavy cream

Our take: The classic recipe makes this cocktail a smooth, rich drink, with no alcoholic heat and a strong resemblance to the texture and flavor of heavily creamed coffee. No wonder the Dude liked it so much.