Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Blue Dust vs. Round Corner Cantina 

February 22, 2017 Food+Drink

Drinking White Russians with El Duderino

click to enlarge CP PHOTOS BY CELINE ROBERTS
  • CP photos by Celine Roberts

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.

Blue Dust

601 Amity St., Homestead
Drink: Chai White Russian

Ingredients: House-infused chai vodka, Kahlua, cream

Our take: Cardamom and clove add warmth to this creamy, mild classic. The spices bring out the coffee flavors in the Kahlua. Best served ice-cold but undiluted, this drink is almost too easy of a sipper. 

vs.
Murray Avenue Grill

1720 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
Drink: White Russian

Ingredients: Vodka, Kahlua, heavy cream

Our take: The classic recipe makes this cocktail a smooth, rich drink, with no alcoholic heat and a strong resemblance to the texture and flavor of heavily creamed coffee. No wonder the Dude liked it so much.


