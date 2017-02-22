Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Blue Dust vs. Round Corner Cantina 

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.
601 Amity St., Homestead
Drink: Chai White Russian
Ingredients: House-infused chai vodka, Kahlua, cream
Our take: Cardamom and clove add warmth to this creamy, mild classic. The spices bring out the coffee flavors in the Kahlua. Best served ice-cold but undiluted, this drink is almost too easy of a sipper.
Ingredients: Vodka, Kahlua, heavy cream
Our take: The classic recipe makes this cocktail a smooth, rich drink, with no alcoholic heat and a strong resemblance to the texture and flavor of heavily creamed coffee. No wonder the Dude liked it so much.
