 

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

May 17, 2017 Food+Drink » One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Pimm’s No. 1 Cup Liqueur 

$19.99/750ml

By
click to enlarge bbb_20.jpg

“This English spirit is most famous for the Pimm’s Cup cocktail. It’s a nice refreshing cocktail, and there are a zillion different ways to garnish it. I like cucumber and sprigs of mint with mine. It’s gin-based, which can turn some people off, but it’s my favorite thing to bring to a party.”

Recommended by Megan Fitzgerald, bartender at Round Corner Cantina

Pimm’s No. 1 Cup Liqueur is available at Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores.


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer »

Latest in One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising