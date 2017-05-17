“This English spirit is most famous for the Pimm’s Cup cocktail. It’s a nice refreshing cocktail, and there are a zillion different ways to garnish it. I like cucumber and sprigs of mint with mine. It’s gin-based, which can turn some people off, but it’s my favorite thing to bring to a party.”
Recommended by Megan Fitzgerald, bartender at Round Corner Cantina
Pimm’s No. 1 Cup Liqueur is available at Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores.
