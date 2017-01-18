Other Fun Winter Events 

You know who also needs cheering up in the gloomy winter months? Cat, dogs and even bunnies at animal shelters. Take a dog for a walk; cuddle a cat; foster an animal; or do outreach to help pets find new homes. Check with area shelters to see what help they need. www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or www.animalrescue.org

If it’s too cold to take a nature bath outside, head for the warmth and lush greenery of Phipps Conservatory. The Orchid and Tropical Bonsai show is on now, and it’s a fun task to pick the most beautiful flower, or the most exquisite tiny tree. Schenley Park, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or www.phipps.conservatory.org

Don’t get caught empty-handed this year. Join the Vintage Valentines Workshop, at the Ace Hotel, in conjunction with The Andy Warhol Museum. Say you care by borrowing art tricks from Andy Warhol, such as silkscreen and rubber stamps. Feb. 12. Ace Hotel, East Liberty. www.warhol.org

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Paul G. Weigman

Orchid and Tropical Bonsai show at Phipps Conservatory

Self-driving cars aren’t entirely a thing yet, so if you’re in the market to purchase one to drive yourself, stop by the Pittsburgh International Auto Show. All the latest models, showing off tech, torque and more. Feb. 17-20. David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. www.pittautoshow.com

In these darker, colder months, one’s thoughts turn to sustenance. Celebrate (and taste) a variety of craft beers at the Pittsburgh Beer Fest (Feb. 24-25, www.pittsburghbeerfest.com). And note March 24-25, for the annual Farm to Table conference (www.farmtotablepa.com), which highlights local famers and food-purveyors. Both events at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown

If your instinct is to hunker down, at least do it in style. The annual Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center has acres of ideas — everything from eco-tips for your yard and improvements for your roof to luxury add-ons like walk-in showers and deck extensions. March 10-19. Downtown. www.pghhome.com

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Gerry Benton

Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival

The Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival has now added the Creative Arts Festival, so there truly is something for everybody itching to make something. Exhibits, vendors, classes, meet-ups and so much, whether you’re a knitter, knotter, quilter, sewer or paper-folder, or just want to be. March 24-26. David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. www.pghknitandcrochet.com