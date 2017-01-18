 

New Releases

January 18, 2017 Music » New Releases

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

New Releases 

Reviews of records by The Silver Thread, Bill Deasy and T-Tops

By and
releases_silverthread_03.jpg
The Silver Thread
Strange Currents
(Psychodaisy Records)
thesilverthread.bandcamp.com

The pop rock of the 1960s and 1990s looms large over the eight songs on Strange Currents. Hints of Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth work side by side with the early psychedelia of Steppenwolf and the pre-punk of the Kinks. It’s not a revelatory combination, but this trio’s skillful instrumentation makes it work. Check out “Valentine on Fire” for a great example of that dichotomy.  — Alex Gordon

releases_timelessthings_03.jpg
Bill Deasy
Timeless Things
(Vintage Records)
www.billdeasy.com

When Bill Deasy started writing his eighth full-length, he says, in a press release, “I didn’t even know [I wanted] to do a new project.” That the songs on this collection of polished folk rock flowed so easily probably explains the natural pacing and poise of this record, which features guest spots by Maia Sharp and Scott Blasey. There’s a vibrancy and grit to some of Deasy’s lyrics that I wish were better reflected in the sound (he gets close on tracks like “Blood Red Moon”), but fans will find plenty to enjoy. — Margaret Welsh

releases_ttops_03.jpg

T-Tops
Face of Depression
(Self-released)
t-tops.bandcamp.com

If you need a soundtrack for the moment your feeble New Years optimism expires, grab this 7-inch. The sludgy punk trio is good at extracting bleakness from the mundane: “My most productive day was spent lying around the house / inventing new and disgusting ways of stuffing my mouth,” frontman Patrick Waters snarls in “Dead Magician.” It’s dark, sure, but it’s delivered in a noisy, heavy rock ’n’ roll package, which goes down real easy. — MW

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More New Releases »

Speaking of...

Latest in New Releases

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising