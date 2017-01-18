New Releases 

The Silver Thread(Psychodaisy Records)The pop rock of the 1960s and 1990s looms large over the eight songs on. Hints of Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth work side by side with the early psychedelia of Steppenwolf and the pre-punk of the Kinks. It’s not a revelatory combination, but this trio’s skillful instrumentation makes it work. Check out “Valentine on Fire” for a great example of that dichotomy. —Bill Deasy(Vintage Records)When Bill Deasy started writing his eighth full-length, he says, in a press release, “I didn’t even know [I wanted] to do a new project.” That the songs on this collection of polished folk rock flowed so easily probably explains the natural pacing and poise of this record, which features guest spots by Maia Sharp and Scott Blasey. There’s a vibrancy and grit to some of Deasy’s lyrics that I wish were better reflected in the sound (he gets close on tracks like “Blood Red Moon”), but fans will find plenty to enjoy. —T-Tops(Self-released)If you need a soundtrack for the moment your feeble New Years optimism expires, grab this 7-inch. The sludgy punk trio is good at extracting bleakness from the mundane: “My most productive day was spent lying around the house / inventing new and disgusting ways of stuffing my mouth,” frontman Patrick Waters snarls in “Dead Magician.” It’s dark, sure, but it’s delivered in a noisy, heavy rock ’n’ roll package, which goes down real easy. —