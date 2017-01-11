New Releases 

Rainbow KittenSelf-releasedChristmas music finally has the bizarro makeover it needed.s takes a stab at holiday classics like “The First Noel” and “Away in a Manger,” and transforms them into cute, synth-y oddities, without losing the original melody. Released on Rainbow Kitten’s Bandcamp on Dec. 30 (five days late, or maybe 360 early),s has the quirky appeal of old electro-acoustic Beatles covers by Marty Gold. Re-packaging familiar melodies with unconventional instrumentation is a formula as old as time (or maybe just the 1970s), but the album succeeds because each song is covered in a distinct way. There’s nothing one-size-fits-all about the approach here, and the result is a Christmas album that actually breathes life, albeit weird life, into songs that desperately need it.Kyle Simpson Jazz CollectiveSelf-releasedA composer working with large ensembles faces several daunting tasks: constructing pieces that utilize all parts of the group; arranging them in a way that brings out these qualities; and finding players who will bring the ideas to life. Trumpeter Kyle Simpson, a professor of music at Washington & Jefferson College, has managed to fire on all cylinders on. The 10 tracks, nine of them penned by Simpson, are split between a seven-piece chamber group and a 16-piece big band. Both settings reveal a rich harmonic sense that recalls Gil Evans’ adventurous work. In “Allegheny Commons Stroll,” bass clarinet melodies interact with upper brass and reeds, with strong solos from saxophonists John Petrucelli and Jacob Teichroew. The album includes some established locals — Reggie Watkins (trombone), Paul Thompson (bass) and George Heid III (drums) — but all the players deserve attention, especially Simpson himself.