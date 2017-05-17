Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition returns to the Rex Theater 

This past weekend, visitors to the Rex Theater went through Hell, courtesy of Morose & Macabre's annual Atrocity Exhibition.
This year's show told a 20th-century version of Dante's Divine Comedy through a series of dark-themed cabaret, burlesque and sideshow acts from around the country.
Check out some of our favorite images from the night below.
