 

Last Word

May 17, 2017 News+Features » Last Word

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition returns to the Rex Theater 

Scenes from the annual showcase of the bizarre, the dark and the disturbing

By
lastpagemain_20.jpg

This past weekend, visitors to the Rex Theater went through Hell, courtesy of Morose & Macabre's annual Atrocity Exhibition.

This year's show told a 20th-century version of Dante's Divine Comedy through a series of dark-themed cabaret, burlesque and sideshow acts from around the country.

Check out some of our favorite images from the night below.

Slideshow Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition
Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition 17 slides
Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition
Morose & Macabre’s annual Atrocity Exhibition
Click to View 17 slides


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

More Last Word »

Latest in Last Word

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising