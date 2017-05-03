 

May 03, 2017

Mayor of Pittsburgh 

There has been a bit of a circus-like atmosphere surrounding this year’s mayoral primary election, which pits long-time rivals Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh City Councilor Darlene Harris against each other, along with local activist Rev. John Welch. But beyond the smoke and mirrors, there are major issues at the center of this race, and while the candidates agree on some things, they disagree on the best way for Pittsburgh to be a “city for all.”

click to enlarge news2chart.jpg

View the larger PDF

News2Chart.pdf

