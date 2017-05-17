Living Off the Grid was Golden and Justified 

when you approached me at the meeting’s coffee break

with Powerpoint-weary eyes and said you’d loved

my ice breaker fun facts because you’d seen

the land near Ashville rise into Smoky Mountains.

My solar-powered life reminded you of

your mother’s Minnesota farm—chickens

and no electricity. I couldn’t stop you. I couldn’t say

you’d mistaken me for the woman two seats down

because at first I didn’t catch this and when I did

it seemed impolite. So I shifted in my heels,

seized her story as mine, sprang scenes of orange

evening glow around my cozy ranch, the walkway lined

with zinnias and mums—in early fall their blooms overlap—

near a fence where the goat greets me at the gate,

nips at my dress’s corners if I get too close. Further



in the fields, two cows, indifferent except toward the morning

dew which slightly tangs the grass into delicacy. In the house,

just the start of a family—a partner who wakes early

to push-mow the lawn, collects eggs, cracks

them on the edge of an iron skillet with basil

and red onions I can taste as you, in your suit

chatter unaware until you ask me a single question

about the Tennessee border. My thoughts unravel the goat

with the hazy stoned eyes, the subtly yellow mums.

They’re not mine. I live in Pittsburgh where construction

cones line scrappy streets, intervals of identical yellow steel-beamed

bridges déjà vu my morning commutes, opaque buildings

wreathe a stiff grey-blue sky. We are dampened.

We have two minutes left before more data-driven research,

product breakdowns, how to get people to buy what we sell.

- Kayla Berkey

Kayla Berkey holds an M.A. in English from Duquesne University. She is a poet, a freelance writer, and a member of the Madwomen in the Attic poetry workshops. She works in public health policy, and she blogs about other artists at LitPitt.com. She lives in East Liberty. Many writers featured in Chapter & Verse are guests of Prosody, produced by Jan Beatty and Ellen Wadey. Prosody airs every Saturday morning on 90.5 FM.