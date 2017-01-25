 

Dance + Live Performance

January 25, 2017 Stage » Dance + Live Performance

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Jasmine Hearn premieres blue, sable and burning 

Local choreographer explores the “kind of vessel where a spirit can live”

By
Jasmine Hearn in blue, sable and burning

Photo courtesy of Scott Shaw

Jasmine Hearn in blue, sable and burning

JASMINE HEARN performs BLUE, SABLE AND BURNING

7:30 p.m. Thu., Jan. 26. Braddock Carnegie Library, 419 Library St., Braddock. $12 at the door (free for Braddock Carnegie Library patrons). 412-351-5356 or facebook.com (“blue sable and burning”)
A main reason people are drawn to works of art is the chance to see themselves reflected in them. So it was for dancer/choreographer Jasmine Hearn, whose blue, sable, and burning took inspiration from a few other artists’ works.

Fueling Hearn’s spirit and imagination was poet Robin Coste Lewis’ triptych poetry collection Voyage of the Sable Venus, as well as imagery from Hearn’s own ongoing collaboration with local visual artist and activist Jennifer Meridian. Hearn says she was particularly struck by the title poem in Lewis’ book, a narrative made up entirely of titles of artworks from ancient times to the present that speak to the black female figure in Western art. In that poem, Hearn says, Lewis was “mapping out this kind of body, this kind of vessel where a spirit can live.” With blue, sable, and burning, Hearn feels she has conjured a similar character, and by embodying this character she is mapping yet another journey. She performs the new solo work Jan. 26, in the gym of The Braddock Carnegie Library.

Hearn calls blue, sable, and burning “a deeply rooted investigation and conversation with myself from a place of darkness and deep feeling,” says Hearn. With the work, the Houston native and Point Park grad says she is inviting others to witness this cathartic conversation.

The 40-minute piece, funded by The Pittsburgh Foundation, grew out of Hearn’s solo work CINDER, which was made while she was an artist-in-residence at Dance Source Houston’s The BARN. It has been developed in residencies at Pearlann Porter’s The Space Upstairs, in Point Breeze, and at New York’s Movement Research through a 2016 Van Lier Fellowship.

Set to a mostly original recorded soundscape created by Hearn and Pittsburgh’s slowdanger, blue, sable, and burning is a mix of dance, theatrical monologue, personal narrative and song, all performed live by Hearn. And like Lewis’ poem, which in part seeks to reclaim negative connotations of the Sable Venus as a symbol of the rape of slave women, Hearn seeks with this solo work to reclaim painful symbols from her own life’s journey.

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Dance + Live Performance »

Speaking of...

Latest in Dance + Live Performance

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Pittsburgh's Letters to Santa - 2016
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising