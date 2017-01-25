 

JanuScary, at The Hollywood, offers five new horror films 

Films include the Iranian spooker ‘Under the Shadow’ and ‘The Void’ from Canada

$6-8, except The Void ($10); festival pass $30. 412-563-0368 or thehollywood
dormont.org
If you’d like to double down on the gloom and doom of the season, the Hollywood Theater, in Dormont, is offering JanuScary, a mini-festival of five new horror films.

Nicola Pesce’s The Eyes of My Mother (7 p.m. Fri., Jan. 27, and 7 p.m. Mon., Jan. 30) is a stylish black-and-white film that balances slow, moody sequences with some shocking acts of violence. A young girl who lives on an isolated farm witnesses a shocking act that deeply informs the very troubled young woman she becomes. It’s a deliberate slow-burner about trauma, loneliness and madness.

The Canadian entry, The Void (7 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28), directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski, packs a lot in: spooky robed people, a nearly abandoned hospital, weird diseases, freaky beasts, mad scientists and a last-reel pivot into some pretty crazy time-space-life-death stuff. Not sure it all held together satisfactorily, but it was fun to watch.

Fans of The Babadook should like Babak Anvari’s Under the Shadow (7 p.m. Sun., Jan. 29, and 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 1), an Iranian psychological spooker set during the panicky times of the Iraq-Iran war. Left alone in a Tehran apartment building, a woman and her young daughter fear they might be victims of a djinn, or supernatural evil force. Or maybe they are just stressed out?

Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch star in Andre Ovredal’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe (7 p.m. Tue., Jan. 31, and 7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 2), which establishes that the dead can talk, and might not even be dead. Running all week is the Mexican film We Are the Flesh (9 p.m. daily Jan. 27-Feb. 2), directed by Emiliano Rocha Minter. In a post-apocalyptic landscape, a brother and sister seek refuge with a deranged man; they can stay if they do as he says. But then things get weird. And sexually explicit. Best for those who dig horror out on the taboo-pushing edge and don’t need a lot of plot.
