Holly Jolly Christmas Ale, Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon 

“It’s like Christmas in a glass. I think it’s perfect for the holidays. It’s got cinnamon and nutmeg, but the flavor isn’t overwhelming. It’s not overly high in alcohol either, so you can have more than one.”

Recommended by Jenny Hoff, bartender at Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon, South Side

This beer is available on draft at Fat Head’s and at local beer distributors.

