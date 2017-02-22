 

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

Hibiki Suntory Japanese Harmony Blended Whisky 

$64.99/750 ml

By
click to enlarge booze_bsb_08.jpg

Hibiki Suntory is the perfect whiskey for bourbon enthusiasts who would like to start drinking something a bit more bracing on the whiskey spectrum. The light golden color is appealing to the eyes and the smooth, slightly woody notes are pleasing to the tongue. 

Recommended by Celine Roberts

Hibiki Suntory Japanese Harmony Blended Whisky is available at Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.


