Hibiki Suntory is the perfect whiskey for bourbon enthusiasts who would like to start drinking something a bit more bracing on the whiskey spectrum. The light golden color is appealing to the eyes and the smooth, slightly woody notes are pleasing to the tongue.

Recommended by Celine Roberts



Hibiki Suntory Japanese Harmony Blended Whisky is available at Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.