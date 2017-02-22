Hibiki Suntory is the perfect whiskey for bourbon enthusiasts who would like to start drinking something a bit more bracing on the whiskey spectrum. The light golden color is appealing to the eyes and the smooth, slightly woody notes are pleasing to the tongue.
Recommended by Celine Roberts
Hibiki Suntory Japanese Harmony Blended Whisky is available at Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.
Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.Powered by ZipRecruiter