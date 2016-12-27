 

Have Food, Will Travel 

Sound Bite rides along with 412 Food Rescue as they deliver rescued food to Pittsburgh communities.

CP photo by Celine Roberts

412 Food Rescue is a local organization that works to alleviate hunger in local communities by collecting fresh food that would otherwise be thrown away. Sound Bite heads into the community with them to find how this food reaches city tables.


For more information, check out http://412foodrescue.org/
  • CP Photo by Celine Roberts
  • Scott Marshall

