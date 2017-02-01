Giant Eagle, Market District & GetGo locations are hiring talented Team Members for a wide range of positions. 

February 01, 2017 Sponsored Content: » Music Features
Join us for one of our Pittsburgh City & North Hiring Events on Tuesday, February 14th from 10:00am – 5:00pm or Wednesday, February 15th from 12:00pm – 7:00pm at Youth Places located in Pittsburgh’s North Side (between National Aviary and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh). Recruiters will be on-site conducting on-the-spot interviews for our Pittsburgh Area locations below:
Pittsburgh City:
Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle
Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle
Southside Giant Eagle
Shadyside Market District
Waterworks Market District
Baum Boulevard GetGo
Waterworks GetGo
Lawrenceville GetGo
Camp Horne Giant Eagle
We are hiring for a variety of positions and departments, including:
Giant Eagle Total Rewards
We seek Team Members who are honest, genuine, passionate, engaging and personal. More than anything, they need to understand the importance of excellent service. In turn, we offer our Team Members extensive benefits, including:
We’re searching for enthusiastic Team Members who come to work ready to provide exceptional customer service in a fun environment, and take pride in inspiring others to go the extra mile. If you love food, are passionate about delivering unparalleled guest service and have an active interest in our community, consider joining our growing team!
Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.
Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.Powered by ZipRecruiter