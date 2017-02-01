 

Music Features

February 01, 2017 » Music Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Giant Eagle, Market District & GetGo locations are hiring talented Team Members for a wide range of positions. 

By
click to enlarge cross-banner-body-header-845x321.jpg

More info:

Apply today!

Join us for one of our Pittsburgh City & North Hiring Events on Tuesday, February 14th from 10:00am – 5:00pm or Wednesday, February 15th from 12:00pm – 7:00pm at Youth Places located in Pittsburgh’s North Side (between National Aviary and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh).  Recruiters will be on-site conducting on-the-spot interviews for our Pittsburgh Area locations below:

Pittsburgh City:

Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle
Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle
Southside Giant Eagle
Shadyside Market District
Waterworks Market District
Baum Boulevard GetGo
Waterworks GetGo
Lawrenceville GetGo

Pittsburgh North:

Camp Horne Giant Eagle

We are hiring for a variety of positions and departments, including:

  • Cashiers
  • Grocery & Produce Clerks
  • Meat, Seafood, Deli & Cheese Specialists
  • Prepared & Gourmet Food Clerks
  • Service Counter
  • Guest Services
  • Fuel Station Attendants/GoGetters
  • Cake Decorators & Bakers
  • And More!

Giant Eagle Total Rewards

We seek Team Members who are honest, genuine, passionate, engaging and personal. More than anything, they need to understand the importance of excellent service. In turn, we offer our Team Members extensive benefits, including:

  • Advancement opportunities with a growing company
  • Team atmosphere
  • A safe and respectful workplace
  • Competitive wages
  • Development programs
  • Medical, dental, vision and other benefits
  • Team Member incentives
  • Health and wellness perks
  • Networking groups / business resource groups
  • and more!

We’re searching for enthusiastic Team Members who come to work ready to provide exceptional customer service in a fun environment, and take pride in inspiring others to go the extra mile. If you love food, are passionate about delivering unparalleled guest service and have an active interest in our community, consider joining our growing team!


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising