Giant Eagle, Market District & GetGo locations are hiring talented Team Members for a wide range of positions. 

Join us for one of our Pittsburgh City & North Hiring Events on Tuesday, February 14th from 10:00am – 5:00pm or Wednesday, February 15th from 12:00pm – 7:00pm at Youth Places located in Pittsburgh’s North Side (between National Aviary and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh). Recruiters will be on-site conducting on-the-spot interviews for our Pittsburgh Area locations below:



Pittsburgh City:

Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle

Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle

Southside Giant Eagle

Shadyside Market District

Waterworks Market District

Baum Boulevard GetGo

Waterworks GetGo

Lawrenceville GetGo

Camp Horne Giant Eagle

We are hiring for a variety of positions and departments, including:

Cashiers



Grocery & Produce Clerks



Meat, Seafood, Deli & Cheese Specialists



Prepared & Gourmet Food Clerks



Service Counter



Guest Services



Fuel Station Attendants/GoGetters



Cake Decorators & Bakers



And More!



Giant Eagle Total Rewards

We seek Team Members who are honest, genuine, passionate, engaging and personal. More than anything, they need to understand the importance of excellent service. In turn, we offer our Team Members extensive benefits, including:

Advancement opportunities with a growing company



Team atmosphere



A safe and respectful workplace



Competitive wages



Development programs



Medical, dental, vision and other benefits



Team Member incentives



Health and wellness perks



Networking groups / business resource groups



and more!



We’re searching for enthusiastic Team Members who come to work ready to provide exceptional customer service in a fun environment, and take pride in inspiring others to go the extra mile. If you love food, are passionate about delivering unparalleled guest service and have an active interest in our community, consider joining our growing team!