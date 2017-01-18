Former New England Patriot Matt Light gives Steelers fans a chance to be his guest for the AFC Championship 

click to enlarge

As much as I’d like to say that former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light is a jagoff, he’s actually a pretty nice guy. Sure, he won three Super Bowls and five AFC Championships and went to three Pro Bowls with, quite possibly, the only football team conjured in hell by Satan himself, but he’s doing some good things for folks in Boston.

In 2001, he and his wife started the Light Foundation, designed to help at-risk kids get a chance in life through outdoor programs, scholarships and a host of other programs. They even have a 400-acre outdoor and trail facility near Light’s hometown, where participants in the foundation’s programs attend a 10-day leadership camp. The foundation helps other charities as well, including the Greater Boston Food Bank. That’s where Steelers fans come in.

As a fundraiser for such programs, the Light Foundation is holding a raffle. Two winners and their guests will receive two in-suite tickets to this Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Patriots and the Steelers in Foxborough, Mass.; dinner at a local steakhouse with Light and some of his former teammates; an overnight stay; autographed helmets; and travel expenses.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a fan, and it’s for a good cause and the money goes straight to programs,” Light told City Paper the morning after the Steelers’ win over Kansas City. “I keep thinking that I could be spending time with some die-hard Steelers fans. Since there are two winners, it could end up being two Steelers fans and two Patriots fans or four Steelers fans.”

However it goes, Light promises a great experience at the game and a dinner spent telling stories with some former NFL players. In fact, if a Steelers fan wins, Light says he promises to share something special: “I’ve got one heck of a great story about Ben Roethlisberger when we were both Pro Bowlers. I promise, it’s a doozy.”

And what will Light do if a Steelers fan brings up Spygate over dessert? “Well,” he says, laughing. “I won’t have to say anything because I’ll make sure to wear my three Super Bowl rings.”

OK, maybe he's a bit of a jagoff, but it's for a good cause.





To enter the Light Foundation Playoff Series Raffle, make a donation from $10 to $3,000 at www.tinyurl.com/CPMattLight. Your number of entries is tied to the amount of the donation, although Light says last week’s winner spent just $25. The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. Fri., Jan. 20.