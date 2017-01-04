 

January 04, 2017 Screen » Movie Reviews + Features

Film Kitchen: The monthly film and video series for local and independent artists 

An unusual, semi-cinematic performance highlights this edition

Artist Cole Hoyer-Winfield and collaborators present his Midnight in Molina, in which actors narrate a “small-town sci-fi story” told via images hand-drawn on a scroll that’s viewed by overhead projection and advanced by hand-crank. In the story, says Hoyer-Winfield, “the earth unravels and dreams come to life.” The hour-long show, which premiered last year at the New Hazlett Theater’s CSA performance series, also features live musical accompaniment. Also screening is “Crankies,” Michael Pisano’s short video about Midnight in Molina (“crankies” is Hoyer-Winfield’s term for the manually advanced projections), and “CRAWLER / Schroomlapses,” Pisano’s eerie, sensual, close-up time-lapse images of oyster mushrooms growing in his basement, set to an electronic soundtrack by DJ Thermos. The Jan. 10 Film Kitchen program, curated by Matthew R. Day, also includes “The Eliminadora,” P.J. Gaynard’s 20-minute comedy about a young girl whose parents refuse to let her train to become a luchadora, or masked pro wrestler. 8 p.m. Tue., Jan. 10 (7 p.m. reception). Melwood. $5
