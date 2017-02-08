 

February 08, 2017

Film Kitchen monthly films series returns with horror film ‘Don’t Let the Devil In’ 

The full-length is the latest from micro-budget filmmaker Courtney Fathom Sell

This month, the series detours from featuring local artists to screen Don’t Let the Devil In, a new feature-length horror film by nationally known micro-budget filmmaker Courtney Fathom Sell. In the wake of a miscarriage, a Manhattan businessman and his wife move to rural Maryland, where he’ll oversee construction of a casino. But the locals’ hatred for him and his mission quickly proves to have destructive and, eventually, satanic overtones: Think Rosemary’s Baby meets The Blair Witch Project, with some David Lynch blended in. While the film’s title is perfectly sound advice, this one might appeal most to genre junkies. Still, Sell has a real gift for atmosphere and, especially, for casting interesting faces in what seems to be a largely nonprofessional cast. Nor is he afraid of nonlinear editing or yawning plot ellipses, both of which can frustrate even as they add interest. Sell will attend the Feb. 14 screening, which opens with two locally made shorts: “Delivering Justice,” Brad Sydorick’s amusing detective-movie spoof about a pizza deliveryman tracking down his missing $95.50; and Dustin Stumpy’s moody journal film “December 26th.” 8 p.m. Tue., Feb. 14 (7 p.m. reception). Melwood. $5. www.pfpca.org


