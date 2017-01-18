Felicia’s Enchiladas 

click to enlarge

My Uncle Dick and I hardly ever speak now, but I remember a time when he would tell me about the winding adventures of his youth. A fantastic storyteller, cook and world-wanderer, Dick is also an artist and maker of children’s toys. In the 1970s, he moved down to San Miguel de Allende, a small mountain town in central Mexico that was a mecca for artists and craftsmen. I think he lived out some of the happiest times of his life there in the small apartment he rented. The caretaker was a woman named Felicia, and it was she who passed this recipe on to him. I’ve modified it for ease, but I still imagine him young and happy while I’m eating it.

Ingredients:

Filling

2 dozen corn tortillas

1 cup cheddar cheese or pepper jack, shredded

1 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup onions, chopped

1 16-oz. can refried beans ( I like the kind with jalapeños)

½ tbsp. chili powder

White Sauce

2 tbsp. flour

3 tbsp. butter

2 cups chicken stock

1 4.5-oz. can green diced chilies

1 pint sour cream

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the filling by sauteeing the onions for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened. Warm the refried beans until spreadable. Heat a frying pan on the stove over low to medium heat; add a little canola oil (or any oil besides olive oil). Fry tortillas in pan for 15 seconds on both sides.

In a 13-by-9-inch pan, lay down fried tortillas until the bottom is covered. Then, layer refried beans, cheese, onions and cilantro. Repeat layers until pan is full, then top with a layer of tortillas. Set aside.

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and mix in flour to form a roux. Add chicken stock and stir until thickened. Add chilies. Turn down heat. Add sour cream. Stir in chili powder. Pour over tortillas until covered. Bake for 25 minutes.