“Everything [Elena Walch] does is basically completely natural. I tell customers, ‘This is the best pinot grigio you’re ever going to have. If it isn’t then I’ll buy your glass of wine.’ To this day, I’ve never had to buy a glass.”

Recommended by Allan Uchrinscko, sommelier and assistant general manager of Vallozzi’s

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio 2015 is available at select Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores.