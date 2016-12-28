Dugout Deli in Mount Washington offers sandwiches with ample amounts of meat 

Even in the winter, a trip to Dugout Deli can make you feel like you’re enjoying another day at the ballpark. The baseball-themed décor includes wall-to-wall murals of Pirates greats and fake ivy.

The newly opened deli fills a needed dining hole in Mount Washington, where the majority of options are diners and bars.

“The only other sandwich shop up here is the Subway, a traditional corporate deli,” says Shay Hard, the manager of Dugout Deli.

All of the meat is freshly sliced to order, and the selection includes Pittsburgh favorites like Isaly’s chipped ham. The sides are the usual deli offerings such as baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad.

“We give you a half-pound of meat on your sandwich, with a side and a pickle at a low price,” says Hard. “You’re not just getting a sandwich. You’re basically getting a whole meal.”

Hard says her favorite sandwiches come from the Dugout Favorites portion of the menu. The Fredo includes sopressata, spicy capicola, rosemary, ham, provolone, roasted red peppers, olive oil and oregano. And the Tony T. is made with spicy capicola, salami, mortadella, provolone, roasted red peppers and Italian dressing, all on a 9-inch Italian baguette.

So far the majority of customer feedback has come from those commenting about the ample meat in each sandwich.

“It’s better than having them tell us it’s not enough meat on there,” says Hard. “Everyone has loved it.”