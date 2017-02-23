 

Five Minutes in Food History

February 23, 2017

Dancing With the Green Fairy: Part One 

Cecil Usher guides us through the history and mystery of dancing with the green fairy

Photo courtesy of Cecil Usher

Since the 1700s, absinthe, the emerald-colored herbal spirit, has captured the collective imagination. From its beginnings as a medicine to the height of its popularity among artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Mary Shelley, its true effects and mysterious origins have been shrouded in a veil of misunderstanding.

Cecil Usher, bar manager at Butcher and the Rye and the newly-minted vice president of Pittsburgh’s chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild, will guide us through the history and mystery of dancing with the green fairy


