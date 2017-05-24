Critics' Picks, May 25-31 

Photo Courtesy of Shervin Lainez

Good Great Fine OK

[ELECTRONIC] + THU., MAY 25

Professional synth-pop wizards Good Great Fine OK are bringing their dreamy, danceable tunes to Cattivo tonight. Only one adjective of their name actually describes their music, and it’s not good, fine or OK. The latest EP, III, builds off the group’s past work collaborating with artists like The Chainsmokers and X Ambassadors, but firmly establishes its own synth-pop sound. Adding to the show is the equally dreamy Morgxn, who promises to “Love You With the Lights On,” per his hit single. Rounding out the night are Emerson Jay’s easy electronic sounds. Hannah Lynn 7 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $12-14. All ages. 412-687-2157 or www.cattivopgh.com

[ROCK] + FRI., MAY 26

’68 mixes extravagant rock ’n’ roll, catchy hooks and manic punk energy that swirls together to create a cacophony so loud it rattles bones. It’s grimy but catchy; vocalist Josh Scogin (formerly of The Chariot) has a voice that carves through the rawness. Be further challenged by tour mates Listener, a spoken-word rock band that creates instrumentals powerful enough to evoke a whole spectrum of human emotion, while Dan Smith’s unique, emotive Southern timbre drives forward with powerful poetry. Hometown hero The Homeless Gospel Choir is also on this tour, and locals Old Game and Lawn Care kick it all off tonight at the Smiling Moose. Meg Fair 6:30 p.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $13-15. All ages. 412-431-4668 or www.smiling-moose.com

[ROCK] + SUN., MAY 28

Please don’t let the fact that Cayetana is from Philly deter you from seeing it play. Relatability is the band’s strength as it croons about feeling like shit and getting day-drunk in a distressingly familiar way, but also, refreshingly, about how to keep going. The mid-tempo punk tunes want listeners to feel less alone in whatever they’re feeling. The band is at Smiling Moose tonight, on tour for its latest, (aptly titled) A New Kind of Normal, along with Pittsburgh-based AllegrA and Rue. HL 6:30 p.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $10-12. All ages. 412-431-4668 or www.smiling-moose.com

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Laura E. Partain

Old Crow Medicine Show

[BLUEGRASS/FOLK] + TUE., MAY 30

When seeing Old Crow Medicine Show, you’ll probably wonder if you’ve ever seen so many tiny, old-timey instruments on stage at the same time. You might also question if you’ve taken a time machine back to the Dust Bowl. You’ll definitely be impressed, though. Old Crow has indulged a long-standing infatuation with Bob Dylan, but takes the relationship to the next level by touring its version of Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde for the album’s 50th anniversary, at Stage AE. It’s a fun twist on some Dylan favorites — just don’t be surprised if someone whips out a literal washboard. HL 7:30 p.m. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $35. 412-229-5483 or www.promowestlive.com