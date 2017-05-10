Critics' Picks, May 11-17 

click to enlarge CP photo by Luke Thor Travis

Nox Boys

Photo courtesy of Brooke Porter

Eli Conley

With 16 stages showcasing 120 local bands,is an exciting reminder of the sheer number of talented performers in Pittsburgh. The fest features a mix of rock, indie, pop, hardcore, hip hop, blues, singer/songwriter music and beyond, so there’s a little somethin’ for each musical taste. My band recommendations includeand. But that’s literally just 6 percent of the lineup, so there’s a lot more to see. #MathThere are two cool events attonight from songwriter. First up, the vocal teacher and prominent voice in LGBTQ country-folk hosts the, an interactive group session built on “singing rounds, learning songs in simple two- and three-part harmony, and playing group vocal-improvisation games.” All experience levels and identities welcome. Then, at 7:30 p.m., Conley takes the stage for a performance of his sweet, deeply sincere folk music. If you’re unfamiliar, start with “How Do We Know,” from this year’s Strong and Tender full-length. It’s flat-out beautiful. Localsandjoin Conley on the bill, so don’t miss it.I once walked to Polish Hill from Bloomfield wearing six-inch platform heels in the hopes of properly breaking them in. It was a successful but painful venture that was worth it once I got to. I didn’t have to hop onto a stool or stand on my tiptoes to get a bartender’s attention. It then struck me that with my platforms on, I could stand in the middle of the crowd at a show and actually see the music happening without having to stand on a chair. I plan on using this genius life hack again tonight at Gooski’s while catching the fuzzy rockers of, superhero feminist punk actand Pittsburgh newcomersWhat did the people of Earth do to deserve? The Toronto four-piece, whose given name is Tupper Ware Remix Party, makes some of the funnest music currently available on this planet: Think GWAR, Anamanaguchi and Daft Punk as a supergroup. To be fair, TWRP members wear helmets and dope outfits and have cool names like Lord Phobos and Commander Meouch, but the Daft Punk comparison goes deeper; they’re baldly in love with the 1980s and very good at resuscitating the best aspects of dance music from that decade. If you’re slap-bass-averse or have a low tolerance for fun, dear god, stay far away fromtonight.