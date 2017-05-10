 

May 10, 2017

Critics' Picks, May 11-17 

Check out shows this week by Eli Conley, Vanity Creeps, TWRP and more

click to enlarge Nox Boys - CP PHOTO BY LUKE THOR TRAVIS
  • CP photo by Luke Thor Travis
  • Nox Boys
[FESTIVAL] + SAT., MAY 13
With 16 stages showcasing 120 local bands, Millvale Music Festival is an exciting reminder of the sheer number of talented performers in Pittsburgh. The fest features a mix of rock, indie, pop, hardcore, hip hop, blues, singer/songwriter music and beyond, so there’s a little somethin’ for each musical taste. My band recommendations include Weird Paul Rock Band, Byron Nash and Plan B, Old Game, Nox Boys, Otis Wolves, Victoria Morgan, Murder For Girls, Funky Fly Project and Hearken. But that’s literally just 6 percent of the lineup, so there’s a lot more to see. #Math Meg Fair 11:30 a.m. Multiple venues across the business district, Millvale. Free. www.millvalemusic.org

Eli Conley - PHOTO COURTESY OF BROOKE PORTER
  • Photo courtesy of Brooke Porter
  • Eli Conley
[SONGWRITERS] + SAT., MAY 13
There are two cool events at The Glitter Box Theater tonight from songwriter Eli Conley. First up, the vocal teacher and prominent voice in LGBTQ country-folk hosts the Instant Queer Choir Workshop, an interactive group session built on “singing rounds, learning songs in simple two- and three-part harmony, and playing group vocal-improvisation games.” All experience levels and identities welcome. Then, at 7:30 p.m., Conley takes the stage for a performance of his sweet, deeply sincere folk music. If you’re unfamiliar, start with “How Do We Know,” from this year’s Strong and Tender full-length. It’s flat-out beautiful. Locals Swampwalk and Rhubarb join Conley on the bill, so don’t miss it. Alex Gordon Instant Queer Choir Workshop 4 p.m., show 6 p.m. 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $10 (includes both shows). Ages 12 and up. 412-302-0248 or theglitterboxtheater.com

[ROCK] + MON., MAY 15
I once walked to Polish Hill from Bloomfield wearing six-inch platform heels in the hopes of properly breaking them in. It was a successful but painful venture that was worth it once I got to Gooski’s. I didn’t have to hop onto a stool or stand on my tiptoes to get a bartender’s attention. It then struck me that with my platforms on, I could stand in the middle of the crowd at a show and actually see the music happening without having to stand on a chair. I plan on using this genius life hack again tonight at Gooski’s while catching the fuzzy rockers of Vanity Creeps, superhero feminist punk act Brazilian Wax and Pittsburgh newcomers LATE. MF 9 p.m. 3117 Brereton St., Polish Hill. $5. 412-681-1658

[PARTY MUSIC] + TUE., MAY 16
What did the people of Earth do to deserve TWRP? The Toronto four-piece, whose given name is Tupper Ware Remix Party, makes some of the funnest music currently available on this planet: Think GWAR, Anamanaguchi and Daft Punk as a supergroup. To be fair, TWRP members wear helmets and dope outfits and have cool names like Lord Phobos and Commander Meouch, but the Daft Punk comparison goes deeper; they’re baldly in love with the 1980s and very good at resuscitating the best aspects of dance music from that decade. If you’re slap-bass-averse or have a low tolerance for fun, dear god, stay far away from Brillobox tonight. AG 9 p.m. 4101 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12-15. 412-621-4900

