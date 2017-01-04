Critics’ Picks, Jan. 5-11 

click to enlarge CP photo by Mike Schwarz

T-Tops

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Megan Thompson

Anti-Flag

Rather than spending your evenings quietly weeping into your Star Wars collectables, celebrate Carrie Fisher’s legacy tonight at the. 3 Rivers Comicon and New Dimension Comics join forces to host, a mathy metal band that recreates John Williams’ finest work in a style that’ll open up the (sarlacc) pit. Speaking of, Pittsburgh’s resident Star Wars-inspired thrash and/or doom metal bandwill open the gig, along with heavy rockersThe Bronx seems to be churning out all sorts of challenging noise artists these days, andis no exception. Tonight’sgig is for folks who are into shrieking, existentialism and really loud guitars. With drowning melodies and thrashing movements, the aggressive, grating three-piece will make you feel as if you’re being shoved through a wood chipper made out of technicolor Play-Doh. Joining the lineup is(noise rock married to punk),(noisy synthpunk from the void), and, a brand-new act from the 412.Tonight, hit upand helpcelebrate the release of its brand-new Face of Depression 7-inch. All four tracks of this release are steeped in loud, grungy rock sounds and heavy punk influences. It’s the kind of rock best enjoyed with a dark beer (this gig is BYO) and a salty attitude (but no jerks allowed). Bratty punk-rock bandand catchy, pop-tinged rock actround out this lineup.Mixed-genre shows shine when the bands are connected through an unexpected sonic theme, and tonight,has this on lock: Each act on this half-local/half-Bostonian bill is tethered together with a subtle psychedelic thread. From Pittsburgh,performs warmly reverb-drenched, washed-out folk whilereps a darker progressive rock. And from Boston,exists on the frontier of ominous bluesy rock, andhas an unpredictable indie vibe that varies between gentle and harsh.The early 2000s are alive at, and tonight’s show offers an evening of skanking, headbanging, gentle circle-pitting and flipping off the government. The goofy ska veterans of Cali-basedpromise immense fun and tomfoolery, while Aberdeen, Md.’scomplements RBF’s manic energy with reggae-heavy ska. The babies on this tour are, a Milwaukee band that’s been churning out earnest pop punk on Fat Wreck Chords. Of course this gig would not be complete without, a band that, in this town, surely needs no introduction.