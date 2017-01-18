Critics' Picks, Jan. 19-25 

Alcest

plays host to the, featuring several groups ranging from melodic emo to heavier and more straightforward pop-punk.is a trio from New Jersey that infuses pop and metal with uptempo rock percussion. Portland, Me.’sis passionate and upbeat, thanks to the strength of singer Joey Genovese’s rugged vocals. Repping the ’Burgh is, which pairs light harmonies and confrontational lyrics with a theatrical live show., of Greensburg, is emotive and high-energy, reminiscent of the early-2000s outfit Bear vs. Shark. Lastly,, the only female-led band in the lineup, combines clear-cut vocals with gritty guitar riffs and melancholy lyrics.Local artists are coming together for three nights of fine dining and live performances at, a three-day collaborative event at. On Jan. 19,will offer their distinct sound, combining elements of smooth jazz and hip hop. Day two includes an open mic for poets, MCs and musicians of all kinds — sign-up is at 9 p.m. that night, or via email at levelupdancpgh@gmail.com. The last night offers a dance party, with DJ Adis spinning the tunes, plus a late-night menu and a happy hour from midnight to 2 a.m.is a unique instrumentalist who fuses indigenous styles with contemporary reggae. A multilingual lyricist who builds his own instruments, Tembo’s last album,, was an ode to his childhood growing up in Zambia during its struggle for independence. He has collaborated in the past with local acts such as Colt Harper and Preach Freedom, while working to promote the world-music scene in Pittsburgh. He performs tonight at theIf you’re into melodic shoegaze but prefer not to understand the lyrics,is for you, assuming you don’t speak French. Since debuting in 2000, the Bagnois-sur-Ceze, France-based outfit has upped its output with four releases in the past seven years. The latest is, a simple yet heavy symphonic album. Instrumentation carries this band; although its sound has gone through evolutions, its foundation is “raw black metal” and that has not been lost in its latest release.After a three-year hiatus,is back! (Try saying that 10 times fast.) The interactive performance explores the relationship between hip hop and classical music, with special guests including the versatile songstress, cellistand spoken-word artist. The best part: It’s interactive! Audience engagement is key to exploring the cultural relationship between two seemingly disparate genres. The event, at, is hosted by the Magic Organs, D.S. Kinsel and Julie Mallis. How fun would it be to do ballet to Public Enemy? Or twerk to Bach? You never know.