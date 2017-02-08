Critics’ Picks, Feb. 9-15 

Martina McBride

Mykki Blanco

She doesn’t always get as much credit as the Shanias and Faiths of the Top 40 country world, butshould be considered a genre powerhouse in her own right — she has sold more than 18 million records, after all. Last year’s, her 13th studio release, found her on the poppier side of twangy (she launched her career in the early ’90s as more of a neo-traditionalist), but her familiar voice and always-warm approach will make fans, new and old, feel right at home. Tonight, she brings the extended leg of her Love Unleashed tour to thealong with pop-country up-and-comer Lauren Alania.When well-loved post-punk revival group The Walkmen went on hiatus in 2013, frontmanstruck out on his own. On his debut solo record,, Leithauser explored his inner lounge crooner, blending the Walkmen-style reverby chamber-rock sound with vintage orchestral arrangements. (The fact that Leithauser has always sounded more like Nick Lowe or a young Bono than Sinatra only adds to the charm). Last year, he collaborated with Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij for, a lovely record that, if you squint, might make you feel like you’re living in 2008 (if only). Tonight, Leithauser comes toalong with another true crooner, Richmond-based indie-rocker Lucy Dacus.Talking about gear and recording equipment can be insufferable and pointless (writer’s opinion), but not so much when it comes to reel-to-reel analog recoding. The Tascam 388, for example, produces a sound well known for its warmth and weird mix of blurriness and clarity. Take a spin through’s debut EP,, and no doubt you’ll recognize those qualities and how well they fit with her somber, bittersweet songwriting. Tullgren is a guitarist and songwriter from New England — for some reason everyone mentions this — and tonight, she’s bringing her warm sound to Spirit alongside a versatile bill including localsandrolls intotonight for an early stop on the Stunt Queen tour. If this is the first time you’re hearing the name, do whatever you have to do to experience the provocative, compelling performance from this gender-queer rapper, activist and poet. Blanco, along with— another emerging artist in the LGBT hip-hop community — are here to serve looks and get wavy with slick lyrics and the attitude to match.