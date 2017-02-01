Critics' Picks, Feb. 2-8 

[FOLK] + FRI., FEB. 3
In the late 1960s, Leo Kottke
released 6- and 12- String Guitar
on John Fahey’s Tacoma Records, and has spent the following decades securing his place as one of the most innovative and distinctive finger-picking-style guitarists outside of the legendary Fahey himself. Kottke’s idiosyncratic tunes radiate humor and intimacy. Over the years, his penchant for blending blues, jazz and folk has allowed him to run in some perhaps-slightly-less-obvious circles: In the early 2000s, he recorded two records with Mike Gordon of Phish (but don’t hold that against him). See Kottke for yourself tonight as he joins another veteran of the jam-band world, Keller Williams
, for the Shut the Folk Up and Listen Tour
, at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
. Margaret Welsh 8 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $21.75-49. 412-462-3444 or www.librarymusichall.com
[INDIE ROCK] + FRI., FEB. 3
Show Pittsburgh-based artists MoonSpeaker
and Spacefish
some love tonight at Mixtape
during Unblurred
, Penn Avenue’s First Friday Gallery Crawl. Moonspeaker will serenade the crowd with symphonic flute solos and folk-infused jams. The band recently received the Up and Comin’ mini-grant which helped create the Songs of Paradise EP
. A good track from the project is “Naked in the Sun” — the title alone provides some great imagery, don’t you think? Joining MoonSpeaker is SpaceFish, whose darker, gothic sound complements Moonspeaker’s vibrant harmonics. Alona Williams 9 p.m. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. 412-661-1727 or www.mixtapepgh.com
[HILLBILLY HEAVY METAL] + SUN., FEB. 5
Read reviews of Brothers in Farms
, the latest release from Finland-based band Steve ’N’ Seagulls
(pun intended), and you’ll see two words a lot: guilty pleasure. But the thing is, you don’t need to feel guilty because you love watching/hearing five Finnish hillbillies play “Thunderstruck” on a banjo, mandolin, drums, upright bass, accordion and anvil. In fact, that’s the kind of thing we as music-lovers should be proud to say we enjoy; it’s new and familiar at the same time. The band became an internet sensation in 2014 playing the aforementioned AC/DC tune. Tonight at the Rex Theater
, the group is likely to play that, as well as other metal and hard-rock covers from bands like Metallica, Megadeth and Guns N’ Roses. Charlie Deitch 7 p.m. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side. $15. 412-381-6811 or www.rextheater.com
[JAZZ] + WED., FEB. 8
DK Anderson’s style of jazz is what you might call conceptual. With his band DK Anderson’s Cypher
, he makes fluid, moody music that’s somehow heavy and playful at the same time. His latest, the excellently produced 8th Window
, features both a twisted version of Jimi Hendrix’s “Manic Depression” and a relatively straightforward take on the Super Mario Bros. theme. Anderson’s tenor sax does most of the talking, but the album is bolstered by a top-notch rhythm section, which includes Dave DiStefano on guitar. Catch them at James Street Gastropub
tonight. Alex Gordon 8 p.m. 422 Foreland St., North Side. $5. 412-904-3335 or jamesstreetgastropub.com