Critics’ Picks, Dec. 29-Jan. 4 

For the loyal fans of the weekly ’80s dance night at, tonight marks the end of an era. This is certainly a sad “See you later,” as DJ hatesyou 2.0 (who will still be DJing other varieties of dance nights at the venue in 2017) has been a master of blending hits with deep cuts to satisfy any fanatic of the neon decade. She also knows how to bring a room of varied personalities together with a well-timed appearance of “Thriller.” See you there; I’ll be the person going absolutely bonkers to The Pixies’ “Debaser.”It’s an all-night affair atstarting at 6 p.m. with a VIP NYE buffet, Frank Sinatra impersonator () and fancy cocktails. But the party really starts at 8 p.m. with music taking over both levels of the venue. Thefeaturingandwill fill the Lodge and your heart with the EDM you need, paired with visuals courtesy of Ben Tabas. Upstairs, the Hall gig featuresand more. For the midnight celebration, “Sinatra” and thewill kick the crowd into 2017 with class.This past year was a disaster, and 2017 is looking like it might be on the same track unless we do some major leaning in and standing up (or desperate spin kicking). Give 2016 the kiss-off it deserves with, a benefit for Standing Rock at. Protest with punk actsand, whose brash sound anchors this gig. Throw up your middle fingers at the terrible year with a good old-fashioned circle pit.If you’re looking to dance the night away and start the new year with gusto and good grub,is hosting a New Year’s Eve party complete with hors d’oeuvres from Chef Roger Li, a midnight champagne toast (likely not the bottom-shelf stuff you were going to buy for yourself) and drink tickets to make your spirit bright.will be spinning an array of global dance music, whileandteam up to spin hip hop, future funk, disco and dancehall, all of which is sure to get blood pumping and the positivity flowing.Kick January off right with a good ol’ rock gig.makes music that’s emotive and honest. The New Jersey-based group blends the sensibilities of indie math icons like Minus the Bear with the paradoxical gritty gentleness of newer Joyce Manor and the storytelling of early Modest Mouse. Catch the clever tuneage atwith an array of local talent, includingand