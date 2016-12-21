Critics’ Picks, Dec. 22-28 

click to enlarge
[HIP HOP] + THU., DEC. 22
Photo courtesy of Sarah Huny Young
Hardo
There is a reason that Hardo
& Jimmy Wopo
’s latest mixtape has a “VERY HOTTTTT” rating on Hotnewhiphop.com: It’s honestly hotter than those habañero Takis. Between its catchy hooks, ’Burgh references and features from Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage and Chevy Woods, TRAPNESE
shines as a carefully constructed trap mixtape destined to soundtrack the hottest New Year’s Eve parties. At tonight’s release celebration at the Rex Theater
, DJ Stevie B and DJ Afterthought will be providing the music while Hardo & Jimmy Wopo spit bars for the 412. Meg Fair 7 p.m. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side. $25-70. 18 and older. 412-381-6811 or www.rextheater.com
[ROCK] + FRI., DEC. 23
Tonight, Brillobox
throws a just-in-time holiday bash with a locals-only lineup destined to get you dancing. Drink one of the many wintery beers on tap while enjoying Jiant Eagle
, a clever new garage-rock outfit. Good Sport
offers cheeky lo-fi tunes that bounce between electronic sensibilities and good-natured indie rock. And what sweeter way to close out Christmas Eve Eve than with the grungy alternative rock of Honey? MF 8 p.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. 412-621-4900 or www.brillobox.net
[HOLIDAY ROCK] + TUE., DEC. 27
Christmas isn’t over until the Valentine’s decor hits the shelf, but it’s also not over until you find yourself overtaken by pyrotechnics, laser lights and high-voltage rock in the name of the holiday season. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
lands today at the PPG Paints Arena
for two shows. The afternoon show is perfect for families who have kiddos with early bedtimes, but both shows are destined to impress. By the time you leave the arena, you’ll be convinced that TSO’s team of technicians is actually comprised of wizards. MF 3 and 8 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $44.25-71. All ages. 412-642-1800 or www.ppgpaintsarena.com
[POP PUNK] + WED., DEC. 28
Don’t call it a comeback. OK, so it’s kind of a comeback. Tonight, vocalists Shane Told
of Silverstein and Mark Rose
of Spitalfield will be performing music from new projects at the Smiling Moose
. Told’s River Oaks
has Silverstein’s emotive, dramatic charm, but what sets this project apart from his old work is its poppy sound and more tender vocal delivery. Rose also reps a clean pop sound with acoustic roots. August Winters
’ pop-punk songwriting completes the lineup swimmingly. MF 7 p.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $10.13-15. All ages. 412-431-4668 or www.smiling-moose.com
[SINGER-SONGWRITER] + WED., DEC. 28
Photo courtesy of Chris Rutushin
Demos Papadimas
Pittsburgh’s Southside American
has an air of homey wistfulness, the perfect soundtrack for, say, watching giant snowflakes swirl in the lights of PPG Place. It’s the kind of music destined for heart-melting holiday commercials. Feel it for yourself alongside the Mediterranean-Americana stylings of Demos Papadimas
, from Youngstown, and local songwriter Jeremy Colbert
. BONUS: Club Café is collecting donations for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, so check out the list of most-needed items on the GPCFB’s Facebook page and contribute to a good cause. MF 8 p.m. 56 S. 12th St., South Side. $10. 412-431-4950 or www.clubcafelive.com