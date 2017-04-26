Critics' Picks, April 27 - May 3 

Photo courtesy of Jeff Forney

The Coathangers

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Terell Stafford

Terell Stafford

Hold onto your butts — one of the best modern rock ‘n’ roll bands is coming to thetonight., of Atlanta, have a grimy, raw energy you can’t turn away from. The band’s most recent single, “Captain’s Dead,” is a dark, ominous jaunt, a fitting follow-up to its 2016 album. Pittsburgh’s Hearken and Murder for Girls open.Queer. Electronic. DJs. That’s what’s happening in this first series oftonight at. The locally based queer dance party is teaming up with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania for a night of good jams and drawing support for women’s reproductive health., a Cleveland-based DJ, will be spinning some avant-garde techno beats. Joining her is Pittsburgh’s very ownThehave been at it since 1987. Thirty years and nearly a dozen records later, the garage-punk trio is still out and about, spreading the fuzzy gospel with the fervor and energy present from the start. And what better place to become one with the garage-y grime than? Chicago punk outfit, local indie-rock darlingsand Pittsburgh hardcore groupjoin the party., at theon the North Side, is a pure open mic. No list, just come out and do your thing., hosted by Reason, is an open mic that welcomes all art forms, from emcees and poets to dancers. The only rule: Show respect to the other artists in the event.andare spinning back-to-back sets, followed by beatbox sets fromandTrumpeterplays his own compositions but has also recorded tributes to Pittsburgh’s Billy Strayhorn and Philadelphia’s Lee Morgan. The latter, best-known for the funky hard-bop hit “The Sidewinder,” was also a trumpet player who “gave 150 percent every time he would play the music. I always admired that about him,” Stafford says. The same can be said for Stafford’s muscular style, which he brings to town tonight.Few things in this world are as cool or bad-ass as heavy music from Japan, andis no exception. Catch the band attonight withand D.O.G. This gig is for fans of headbanging, studded/patched vests and being just a little sore the morning after a show.