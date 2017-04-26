Critics' Picks, April 27 - May 3 

[ROCK] + THU., APRIL 27
Photo courtesy of Jeff Forney
The Coathangers
Hold onto your butts — one of the best modern rock ‘n’ roll bands is coming to the Mr. Roboto Project
tonight. The Coathangers
, of Atlanta, have a grimy, raw energy you can’t turn away from. The band’s most recent single, “Captain’s Dead,” is a dark, ominous jaunt, a fitting follow-up to its 2016 album Nosebleed Weekend
. Pittsburgh’s Hearken and Murder for Girls open. Meg Fair 7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12. All ages. www.robotoproject.org
[ELECTRONIC] + FRI., APRIL 28
Queer. Electronic. DJs. That’s what’s happening in this first series of MESH
tonight at Cattivo
. The locally based queer dance party is teaming up with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania for a night of good jams and drawing support for women’s reproductive health. KIERNAN LAVEAUX
, a Cleveland-based DJ, will be spinning some avant-garde techno beats. Joining her is Pittsburgh’s very own ChadKid
. Alona Williams 10 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over. $5-10 sliding donation. 412-687-2157 or www.cattivopgh.com
[GARAGE] + FRI., APRIL 28
The Cheater Slicks
have been at it since 1987. Thirty years and nearly a dozen records later, the garage-punk trio is still out and about, spreading the fuzzy gospel with the fervor and energy present from the start. And what better place to become one with the garage-y grime than Gooski’s
? Chicago punk outfit The Sueves
, local indie-rock darlings The Gotobeds
and Pittsburgh hardcore group Chiller
join the party. MF 10 p.m. 3117 Brereton St., Polish Hill. $5. 412-681-1658
[INTERACTIVE HIP HOP] + SAT., APRIL 29
Track Meet
, at the Get Down Gang HQ
on the North Side, is a pure open mic. No list, just come out and do your thing. Out of the Beatbox
, hosted by Reason, is an open mic that welcomes all art forms, from emcees and poets to dancers. The only rule: Show respect to the other artists in the event. DJs Spaed
and Blacklisted
are spinning back-to-back sets, followed by beatbox sets from PyurTek
and Han Seoul O
. AW 8 p.m. 915 Spring Garden Ave., North Side. $5. facebook.com ("track meet: out of the beatbox")
[JAZZ] + Sat., April 29
-
Photo Courtesy of Terell Stafford
-
Terell Stafford
Trumpeter Terell Stafford
plays his own compositions but has also recorded tributes to Pittsburgh’s Billy Strayhorn and Philadelphia’s Lee Morgan. The latter, best-known for the funky hard-bop hit “The Sidewinder,” was also a trumpet player who “gave 150 percent every time he would play the music. I always admired that about him,” Stafford says. The same can be said for Stafford’s muscular style, which he brings to town tonight. Mike Shanley 8 p.m. New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $30. 412-322-0292
[HXC] + SUN., APRIL 30
Few things in this world are as cool or bad-ass as heavy music from Japan, and 惡AI意
is no exception. Catch the band at The Shop
tonight with Long Knife
, Submachine
and D.O.G. This gig is for fans of headbanging, studded/patched vests and being just a little sore the morning after a show. MF 7:30 p.m. 4214 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. All ages. 412-951-0622