Community events scheduled in advance of opera honoring Pittsburgh Negro League legend Josh Gibson 

Josh Gibson

Despite being widely considered a much better baseball player than Jackie Robinson, and one of the greatest hitters of all time, Pittsburgh Negro League legend Josh Gibson has always lived in Robinson’s shadow.

Gibson was blocked from the majors by the league’s unwritten segregation. By the time Robinson got to the league, in 1947, Gibson had died at 35. Robinson’s story has been told and retold on television, in film and even in a musical. But on April 29, Gibson is being honored in way that Robinson never was: with an opera.

“I’m friends with Jackie’s daughter, Sharon, and I told her that we were getting ready for an opera about Josh Gibson’s life,” says Sean Gibson, the late star’s great-grandson and executive director of the Josh Gibson Foundation. “She said, ‘How’d you get an opera?’ and I said, ‘Sharon, Jackie’s already more famous. He got the first movie. Let Josh go first for once.’”

Gibson laughs when he thinks about the call he got 10 years ago from a composer in Maine named Daniel Sonenberg. “I told the family a guy in Maine wants to do an opera and they weren’t sure, but I said, ‘Let’s not say no, because you never know.”

The result is The Summer King — The Josh Gibson Story, an opera that Gibson says tells not only of his great-grandfather’s career, but also of his life outside of baseball. He said it will open up the Josh Gibson story to a whole new audience, and also open up opera to a brand-new audience as well.

“You never know,” Gibson chuckles again. “There could be opera fans in tuxedos and nice suits, and fans in baseball jerseys and caps. We’re so excited for this. We hope it does well, and we can take this show to other cities … and tell Josh’s story.”

Pittsburgh Opera and the Josh Gibson Foundation will hold three community roundtables featuring Sean Gibson, talking about Josh Gibson and the Negro Leagues, and members of the opera’s cast. The first two events will feature Alfred Walker, who will portray Gibson, talking about the opera; he will also perform arias from the show.

