Chateau D’Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé 2016 

This wine is the one that made me into an unrepentant fan of rosé. Crisp, with grapefruit notes and light minerality, this blushy pink wine is dry enough to drink with dinner, or to enjoy as a nice after-work aperitif. I plan to drink it just as much this summer as I did last.

Recommended by Celine Roberts, staff writer



Chateau D’Esclans Whispering Angel rosé is available at Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores.