 

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

May 24, 2017 Food+Drink » One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Chateau D’Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé 2016 

$21.99/750ml

By
click to enlarge bbb_21.jpg

This wine is the one that made me into an unrepentant fan of rosé. Crisp, with grapefruit notes and light minerality, this blushy pink wine is dry enough to drink with dinner, or to enjoy as a nice after-work aperitif. I plan to drink it just as much this summer as I did last. 

Recommended by Celine Roberts, staff writer

Chateau D’Esclans Whispering Angel rosé is available at Fine Wines & Good Spirits stores.


Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

More One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer »

Speaking of...

Latest in One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

The return of the corpse flower at Phipps Conservatory
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising