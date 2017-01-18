 

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

January 18, 2017

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2015 

$ 7/3-oz. pour; $11/6 oz.; $15/9 oz.

By
click to enlarge booze-wine.jpg

“I just had a date last night and I brought this bottle along. It’s very popular, and we sell so much of it here. It has grapefruit and tropical flavors.” 

— Recommended by Joe Marasco, bartender at the Steelhead Brasserie and Wine Bar 

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2015 is available at Steelhead Brasserie, and at Wine Bar and Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.


