click to enlarge

“I just had a date last night and I brought this bottle along. It’s very popular, and we sell so much of it here. It has grapefruit and tropical flavors.”

— Recommended by Joe Marasco, bartender at the Steelhead Brasserie and Wine Bar

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2015 is available at Steelhead Brasserie, and at Wine Bar and Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.