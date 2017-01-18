“I just had a date last night and I brought this bottle along. It’s very popular, and we sell so much of it here. It has grapefruit and tropical flavors.”
— Recommended by Joe Marasco, bartender at the Steelhead Brasserie and Wine Bar
Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2015 is available at Steelhead Brasserie, and at Wine Bar and Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.
Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.Powered by ZipRecruiter