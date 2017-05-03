Allegheny County Council District 12 

Longtime Democratic incumbent Jim Ellenbogen is facing Democratic challenger Bob Palmosina for the part-time Allegheny County Council seat representing Pittsburgh’s South Hills and West End. Each candidate has decades of experience in area public-works departments, and both embrace new residents of all backgrounds moving to the district. Their differences are subtle and lie in the details.
