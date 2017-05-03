 

May 03, 2017

Allegheny County Council District 12 

Longtime Democratic incumbent Jim Ellenbogen is facing Democratic challenger Bob Palmosina for the part-time Allegheny County Council seat representing Pittsburgh’s South Hills and West End. Each candidate has decades of experience in area public-works departments, and both embrace new residents of all backgrounds moving to the district. Their differences are subtle and lie in the details. 

click to enlarge news4chart.jpg

View the larger PDF



