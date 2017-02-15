 

Dance + Live Performance

February 15, 2017 Stage » Dance + Live Performance

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Alice in Wonderland at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre 

The second act, at the Queen’s court, was the Alice audiences crave

By
Hannah Carter and William Moore in PBT’s Alice in Wonderland

Photo courtesy of Duane Rieder

Hannah Carter and William Moore in PBT’s Alice in Wonderland

ALICE IN WONDERLAND at PITTSBURGH BALLET THEATRE

continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Benedum Center, 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $28-108. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Choreographed for the English National Ballet in 1995, Derek Deane’s Alice in Wonderland might be the most elaborate ballet production ever based on Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s performance this past Friday, with its 90 costumes, 18 wigs, 30 prosthetic pieces, hand-painted sets and array of vintage magic tricks and illusions, made for a grand spectacle.

Deane’s classical-ballet choreography for Alice was technically impeccable and somewhat challenging; it was also at times dry and uninspired, long on flash but at times short on interest. Still, it was engaging often enough and, coupled with the visuals, Alice proved why it was box-office gold for ENT, and then for PBT when the company first performed it in 2008.

Set to a mashup of obscure Tchaikovsky compositions compiled and added to by Carl Davis, Deane’s family-friendly Alice stayed faithful to the spirit of Carroll’s very familiar tale. Amanda Cochrane was endearing as the caring but petulant Alice, who pouted, stamped her feet, and bossed around the inhabitants of Wonderland. Alice’s meatiest dancing, however, came in a dream sequence with girlhood crush the Knave of Hearts (William Moore) that was danced not by Cochrane, but rather by “Dream Alice” — Alexandra Kochis, who shined.

Alice’s adventure had many stops, including choosing which door to open among many; drinking potions to make her big and small; and interacting with the White Rabbit (Yoshiaki Nakano), the hookah-smoking caterpillar (Joseph Parr) and a cavalcade of fish, fowl and fauna. But the most interesting were her encounters with Ruslan Mukhambetkaliyev as the slinky Cheshire Cat, and with tea-party characters the March Hare (Masahiro Haneji), Mad Hatter (Cooper Verona) and a bubbly-sleepy Diana Yohe as the Dormouse.

Were it not for Julia Erickson’s deliciously wicked performance as the Queen of Hearts, the tandem of Corey Bourbonniere (Duchess) and Jessica McCann (Cook) might have stolen the show. McCann’s frenetic and animated portrayal of the crazed pepper-grinder-wielding cook was outstanding.

Led by Erickson’s masterful performance, the second act, at the Queen’s court, was the Alice audiences crave — full of royal pomp and circumstance, the ballet’s finest choreography, and a zany gathering of all the characters that had the audience losing its head with delight.

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Dance + Live Performance »

Speaking of...

Latest in Dance + Live Performance

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

CityPaper Social Media

Listings

Events
Music
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

DAILY RUNDOWN

Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.

Subscribe

Looking for a new job?

Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.

Powered by ZipRecruiter

CP TV

Two world class sumo wrestlers face off for charity at Stage AE
More CP TV »

© 2017 Pittsburgh City Paper

Website powered by Foundation

National Advertising by VMG Advertising