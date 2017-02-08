A quick look at Pittsburgh-area sports happenings 

click to enlarge

Riverhounds announce home start times

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t make it to the big game in American football, but perhaps the Pittsburgh Riverhounds will fare better at the game recognized as football by the rest of the world when they kick off their 2017 campaign at home on March 25.

The Riverhounds, who compete in the United Soccer League, will play 31 games between March and October, and they’ll open and close the season the same way, with home games. The opener will be held at 5 p.m. on March 25 at Highmark Stadium, against New York. A week later, the ’Hounds face Cincinnati, at 5 p.m. on April 1. All other home games start at 7 p.m.

One highlight of the season will be the Keystone Derby Cup, which kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 29. The competition, a three-game set between the Riverhounds and the Harrisburg City Islanders, is in its third year. The final two games will be held in Harrisburg on May 24 and Aug. 12. The team will also play four preseason games locally starting Feb. 25. More info is at www.riverhounds.com.

Kurt Angle to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame



In late January, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that Pittsburgh’s Kurt Angle would enter the company’s Hall of Fame during a March 31 ceremony in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend.

Angle was a colorful character during his time as a professional wrestler, but most people here know him as the 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling. From there, he began his career locally as a failed sportscaster. (Really, did anyone think it would go well?) He signed with WWE in 2000 and became a nearly instant superstar as one of the company’s best heels. A couple of weeks ago, Angle also launched a new app called AngleStrong, designed to help addicts be accountable once they leave rehab by requiring daily check-ins and providing meeting reminders. Angle became addicted to painkillers during his time in WWE and has been sober the past four years. More info is at www.anglestrong.com.