 

One Bordeaux, One Scotch, One Beer

December 28, 2016

2009 Primitivo, Zypora Vineyards, Sierra Foothills, California 

Price: $18/bottle

After tasting wine from this vineyard a few years ago with the winemaker, Ron Casertano walked over and dropped his bottle of zinfandel in the trash. “He said, ‘What’d you do that for?’” says Casertano. “I told him, ‘Well, I thought I was doing this right until I tasted yours.’”

—  Recommended by Ronald Casertano, director of Consumer Fresh Produce Winemakers

This wine is available only outside Pennsylvania, but Ronald Casertano and Consumer Fresh Produce order 10 tons of grapes from Zypora every year, for those who might want to try home wine-making.


