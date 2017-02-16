Essay film 'Robopaths' to screen tomorrow at Glitter Box

Everybody's talking about the roboticized future of autonomous cars and jobless humans. But what if another big danger were people becoming more like robots?
That's the question posed in a feature-length film
by tENTATIVELY, a cONVENIENCE. The film, in turn, was inspired by the writings of sociologist Lewis Yablonsky
, who wrote: "In a robopathic-producing social machine, conformity is a virtue. New or different behavior is viewed as strange and bizarre. 'Freaks' are feared. Originality is suspect."
tENT, a veteran experimental filmmaker
, calls Robopaths
a "pastiche film" that incorporates footage from everything from Stanley Milgram's infamous "obedience research" to clips from the 1953 cult classic The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T
, based on a story by Dr. Seuss.
Other reference points are Nazism and suicide bombers. For a rundown of some of the clips used, see here
.
The film's first public screening
is at 8 p.m. tomorrow at The Glitter Box Theater, the new space inside Oakland's Bloomcraft. Admission is $6.
The Glitter Box
is located at 460 Melwood Ave.