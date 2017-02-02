 

Program Notes

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Tickets still left for tonight's 'Chad Deity' performance at Pittsburgh's barebones productions

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:53 PM

It's closing week for barebones' lively production of this unique, pro-wrestling-themed play at the Ace Hotel. But if you don't already have tickets, you'll need to go tonight, as Friday and Saturday's shows are sold out.

click to enlarge The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity - PHOTO COURTESY OF LOUIS STEIN
  • Photo courtesy of Louis Stein
  • The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
The Obie-winning play, by Kristoffer Diaz, depicts a drama that plays out behind the scenes (and sometimes in the ring) of a fictional WWE-style wrestling league. The often-satirical story revolves around efforts to turn an Indian-American wrestler into a bearded and turbaned villain named "The Fundamentalist."

Here's Stuart Sheppard's review for CP.

The show, complete with pro-wrestling ring, is staged in the Ace's gym. barebones usually runs shows for three weekends, but had to limit Chad to two weekends because of prior bookings at the space.

Tickets are $35 and are available here.

The Ace Hotel is located at 120 S. Whitfield St., in East Liberty.


