Tickets still left for tonight's 'Chad Deity' performance at Pittsburgh's barebones productions

It's closing week for barebones' lively production of this unique, pro-wrestling-themed play at the Ace Hotel. But if you don't already have tickets, you'll need to go tonight, as Friday and Saturday's shows are sold out.
Photo courtesy of Louis Stein
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
The Obie-winning play, by Kristoffer Diaz, depicts a drama that plays out behind the scenes (and sometimes in the ring) of a fictional WWE-style wrestling league. The often-satirical story revolves around efforts to turn an Indian-American wrestler into a bearded and turbaned villain named "The Fundamentalist."
Here's Stuart Sheppard's review
for CP
The show, complete with pro-wrestling ring, is staged in the Ace's gym. barebones usually runs shows for three weekends, but had to limit Chad
to two weekends because of prior bookings at the space.
Tickets are $35 and are available here
The Ace Hotel is located at 120 S. Whitfield St., in East Liberty.