Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto takes on Donald Trump instead of primary challengers in new campaign ad

Posted By on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 12:10 PM


Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's first television advertisement for the mayoral election isn't your typical campaign ad. Instead of taking on his opponents in the upcoming May primary election, Pittsburgh City Councilor Darlene Harris and activist Rev. John Welch, Peduto takes on U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ad that began airing today touches on subjects like economic investment and affordable housing. Peduto has been criticized by those who say the city lacks affordable housing. In the video Peduto says the city has "affordable housing in every neighborhood."

Peduto also touts "more police and firefighters." The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police recently swore in a new batch of police officers, and the number of officers on the force has grown to more than 900, the most Pittsburgh has seen in more than a decade.

The ad ticks several boxes: public safety, economic development and opposition to Trump. And in the final seconds, Peduto even appeals to sports fans with a dig at the New England Patriots.

While this is his first television ad, Peduto has been posting a series of videos on his YouTube page dubbed "Conversations with the Mayor", where he discusses various topics including riverfront development, transportation and immigration.

Here's a full transcript of the ad:

"Mr. President, you say you'll make America great again. Well, Pittsburgh has defined greatness. We got up off the mat and grew our city for the first time in 50 years with billions in new investment, more police and firefighters, job training for thousands of new jobs and affordable housing in every neighborhood. But Mr. President, if you keep trying to cut health care and after-school programs, even a Patriots fan like you should know, that won't play in Pittsburgh."


