Monday, May 22, 2017

MP3 Monday: AllegrA

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAEDEN MCCLAIN
  • Photo courtesy of Braeden McClain
“I made these songs alone in my basement,” reads the text on AllegrA’s Bandcamp for her latest two-track, cuties / smudged glasses. It sounds like it: these smartly-written guitar-driven songs have an intimate, restrained and slightly gloomy vibe. Good basement stuff. Stream or download “Smudged Glasses” below.



To download, right-click here and select "save link."

Check out AllegrA with Cayetana and Rue at Mr. Smalls on May 28.


