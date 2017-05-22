Monday, May 22, 2017
MP3 Monday: AllegrA
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 1:11 PM
Photo courtesy of Braeden McClain
“I made these songs alone in my basement,” reads the text on AllegrA’s Bandcamp for her latest two-track, cuties / smudged glasses
. It sounds like it: these smartly-written guitar-driven songs have an intimate, restrained and slightly gloomy vibe. Good basement stuff. Stream or download “Smudged Glasses” below.
Check out AllegrA with Cayetana and Rue at Mr. Smalls on May 28.
