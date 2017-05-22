 

Monday, May 22, 2017

Chance the Rapper brings tour to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Posted By and on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Chance the Rapper performs at PPG Paints Arena on Sat., May 20. - CP PHOTOS BY LUKE THOR TRAVIS
  • CP photos by Luke Thor Travis
  • Chance the Rapper performs at PPG Paints Arena on Sat., May 20.

Chance the Rapper's concert at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night was one of our Critics' Picks in this week's issue. The artist won multiple Grammy awards earlier this year, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for his mixtape Coloring Book.

Here are our favorite photos from his Pittsburgh show.

click to enlarge 2.jpg
click to enlarge 3.jpg
click to enlarge 4.jpg
click to enlarge 5.jpg
click to enlarge 6.jpg

