Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Listen Up! May 17 Issue
By Alex Gordon
on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 11:37 AM
We've always wanted to insert little computer chips and speakers into City Paper, so that when you open it, music from artists featured in the paper plays while you read about them (like a big old greeting card). But that's just not realistic. This is the second-best thing: a Spotify playlist featuring music from tomorrow's issue. Listen up.
