Monday, May 15, 2017

MP3 Monday

MP3 Monday: NVSV

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 2:36 PM

NVSV - PHOTO COURTESY OF MASON LUCKIEWICZ
  • Photo courtesy of Mason Luckiewicz
  • NVSV
This week's MP3 Monday is from Pittsburgh-based rapper and producer NVSV (pronounced “NASA”). “Feel It In The Air” is not a throw-your-hands-up banger the title suggests, but something closer to a threat. It’s a sparse, thoughtfully-constructed and dark as hell. Don’t sleep on NVSV. Stream or download “Feel It In The Air” below.




To download "Feel It In The Air," right-click here and select "save as."

