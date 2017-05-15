Monday, May 15, 2017
MP3 Monday: NVSV
By Alex Gordon
on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 2:36 PM
Photo courtesy of Mason Luckiewicz
NVSV
This week's MP3 Monday is from Pittsburgh-based rapper and producer NVSV (pronounced “NASA”). “Feel It In The Air” is not a throw-your-hands-up banger the title suggests, but something closer to a threat. It’s a sparse, thoughtfully-constructed and dark as hell. Don’t sleep on NVSV. Stream or download “Feel It In The Air” below.
To download "Feel It In The Air," right-click here and select "save as."
